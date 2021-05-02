May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.