May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.