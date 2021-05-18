For the drive home in Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
