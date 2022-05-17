May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.