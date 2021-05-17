May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.