May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

