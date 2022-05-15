This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
In just four days, Madison has broken eight different temperature records. It's the city's earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
The National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Six temperature records fell over the past three days during Madison’s earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.