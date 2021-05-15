This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
