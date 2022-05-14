 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

