For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
In just four days, Madison has broken eight different temperature records. It's the city's earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
The National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Six temperature records fell over the past three days during Madison’s earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.