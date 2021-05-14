This evening in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
