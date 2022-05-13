For the drive home in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
