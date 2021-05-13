 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

