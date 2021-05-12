 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

