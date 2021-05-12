For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
