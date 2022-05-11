This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The…