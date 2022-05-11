May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.