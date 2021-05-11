 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

