This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
