This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect per…
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
For the drive home in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in th…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…