A massive storm system is delivering a powerful blow to much of the country this weekend, with south-central Wisconsin seeing freezing rain, rain, sleet, snow and high winds, while some areas to the north and west will see heavy snow and blizzard conditions, according to forecasters.
A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain started moving northeast across southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning, with ice accumulations of a tenth to two-tenths of an inch southwest of Madison, and lesser ice accumulations to the east and north, the National Weather Service said.
The Weather Service said shortly after 7 a.m. that there were reports of numerous slick spots across Lafayette and Iowa counties, and some slick spots in Sauk and Green counties as well.
The Madison area is under a winter weather advisory through noon, as temperatures are forecast warm above freezing by afternoon, turning the precipitation to rain.
Blizzard and winter storm warnings cover a swath of Iowa, Minnesota and northern and western Wisconsin. La Crosse could see around 6 inches and Wausau around 8 inches, and up to a foot is expected north and west of those areas, the Weather Service said.
Southeast Wisconsin was expected to get mostly rain, with localized flooding possible as the rain combines with melting snow.
The storm system ranges all the way back to New Mexico after depositing more than 50 inches of snow in northern Arizona, while strong storms and flooding are hitting areas on the south and east side of the huge system.
The rain is expected to total a half-inch to an inch in the Madison area, creating risks of flooding with melting snow. The rain then will turn to mixed precipitation and snow from west to east overnight, with south-central Wisconsin seeing less than an inch of snow before the storm begins to exit Sunday.
The Weather Service said very strong westerly winds will develop Sunday morning and last into Sunday evening across the upper Midwest, with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour possible.
The latest state road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to the state's road conditions website.
In Madison, look for a high Saturday near 37, an overnight low around 30 and temperatures falling to around 19 by 5 p.m. Sunday and around zero Sunday night as much colder air moves in.
East winds are expected to increase to 5 to 10 mph Saturday, then turn out of the west at 15 to 20 mph and gust to 35 mph after midnight. West winds will blow at 25 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph Sunday, easing only slight Sunday night before dropping to 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest on Monday.
The Weather Service said chances for snow are 20 percent Monday, 30 percent Tuesday and Tuesday night, 20 percent Wednesday, and 30 percent Friday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and mostly cloudy Friday, with highs near 12, 18, 23, 23 and 30, and lows Monday night through Thursday night around 1 below, 10, 3 and 9.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts mixed precipitation turning to rain by late morning in the Madison area, then to snow overnight, with an inch or less of snow by the time it ends Sunday morning, and winds build to gusts as high as 45 mph.
Brown predicts light snow Monday night, a chance of light snow Tuesday, light snow Tuesday night, and then quiet weather.
Brown said skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday through next Saturday, with highs near 39, 33, 15, 26, 20, 22, 26 and 19, and overnight lows around 25, 4, 3, 2, 3, 11, 10 and 6.
Friday’s high in Madison was 35 at 2:52 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 68 for Feb. 22, set in 2017.
Friday’s low in Madison was 6 at 1:04 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 22 set in 1873.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, leaving Madison’s February total at 1.95 inches, 0.86 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.61 inches, 2.55 inches above normal. The 2019 precipitation total stayed at 4.51 inches, 2.19 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 22 is 1.64 inches in 1922.
With no snow on Friday, Madison’s February total stayed at 21.2 inches, 12.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 46.8 inches, 11.9 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.2 inches, 11.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 22 is the 3.8 inches that fell in 1994.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.