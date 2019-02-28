It's a good thing lambs have thick coats of wool, considering the cold weather here in Madison, with March beginning on Friday.
There is no hint of March coming in like a lion this year, with temperatures well below normal and set to plummet on Sunday, while bad weather is not in the forecast at all.
The National Weather Service said we could see a little snow on Friday, but the main weather maker will be frigid temperatures, highs in the single digits and low teens and lows dropping below zero.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 27.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 14. New snow accumulation of less than an inch.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 26.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 5.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 10.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 11 below.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 6.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 5 below.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 13.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 1 below.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 21.