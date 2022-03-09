Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
