This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
