Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Politics