Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with overcast skies. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.