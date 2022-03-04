Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.