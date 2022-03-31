 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics