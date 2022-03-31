Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.