Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

