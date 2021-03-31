Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
