This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
