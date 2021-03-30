 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

