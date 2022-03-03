 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

