This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Q: How are we doing for snowfall this season?
Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
Highs will reach the 30s across southern Wisconsin this weekend, then the high 30s and upper 40s next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The cities of Sun Prairie, Beloit, Stoughton and Lodi have declared snow emergencies that impact parking on city streets.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday showed off a new tool that allows county snowplows to clear two lanes of snow at once.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 deg…