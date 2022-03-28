Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.