For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could fall on south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, according to forecasters.
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Rain will fall Tuesday, possibly with thunder, and rain is possible later in the week, perhaps with some snow, for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plunge again, according to forecasters.
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
