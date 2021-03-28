 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

