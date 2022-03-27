 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

