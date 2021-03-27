Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.