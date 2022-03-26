 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

