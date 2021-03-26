Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.