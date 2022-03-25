This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
