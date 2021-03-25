Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.