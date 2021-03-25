For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could fall on south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, according to forecasters.
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Rain will fall Tuesday, possibly with thunder, and rain is possible later in the week, perhaps with some snow, for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air across southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
The spring equinox -- also called the vernal equinox -- marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.