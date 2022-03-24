 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics