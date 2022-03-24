This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…