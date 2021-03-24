Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.