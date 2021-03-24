 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo ship wedged in Suez Canal blocking critical trade route

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics