For the drive home in Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…