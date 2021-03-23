 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's so stupid': Tapper reacts to GOP senator's gun control remark

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics