This evening in Madison: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…