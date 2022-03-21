For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
