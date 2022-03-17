This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
