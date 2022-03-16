Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.