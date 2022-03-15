 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

