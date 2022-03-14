This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
