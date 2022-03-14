Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.