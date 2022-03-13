Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are still calculating the extent of damage from Saturday's storm.
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Forecasters say possible snow flurries Saturday night will be followed by a big warm up next week, with temperatures rising into the 60s.
Lee Enterprises' Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner's forecasts will appear at 7 a.m. each weekday.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
All Madison streets will be plowed after Monday’s snowstorm, but no snow emergency will be declared for overnight, the city said.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County. Quarter-size hail is possible.