Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

