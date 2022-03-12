Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County. Quarter-size hail is possible.
Officials are still calculating the extent of damage from Saturday's storm.
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Lee Enterprises' Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner's forecasts will appear at 7 a.m. each weekday.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
All Madison streets will be plowed after Monday’s snowstorm, but no snow emergency will be declared for overnight, the city said.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
The city plans to speak with the National Weather Service on Monday to understand why storm sirens were not activated during Saturday night's storm.