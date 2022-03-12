 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

