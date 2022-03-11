 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

